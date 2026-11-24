In Australia, technology companies, including Google and Meta, could face fines of up to 5% of their global revenue for violating the requirements of an internet safety bill. Communications Minister Anika Wells said this on November 24, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New sanctions for platforms

The changes concern the proposed Digital Duty of Care rules, which require companies to identify and prevent potential harm to users in advance. Previously, the bill provided for a maximum fine of 109 million Australian dollars, or about 72.16 million US dollars.

According to Wells, the centre-left government reached an agreement with the Greens party to ensure the document passes through the Senate. She said the reform is planned to be passed in parliament this week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The right to sue

The updated version of the bill is also expected to grant Australians the right to sue platforms for violating their duty of care. It is also expected to expand the powers of the internet regulator to remove nudify materials.

“This is major reform, this is urgent reform, and we will deliver it for Australians in parliament this week,” Wells said.

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