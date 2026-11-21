Australia’s cricket team defeated England by three wickets in the first T20 match of the series in Melbourne, Australia. The hosts reached the required 188 runs with one ball remaining, completing a record T20 international chase at the MCG, Sky Sports News reports.

Brook scored 68 runs from 25 balls

Australia sent England in to bat first, and the visitors got off to a poor start: Phil Salt was dismissed from the first ball, while Anerin Donald scored 10 runs. England captain Harry Brook took advantage of the opponents’ mistakes, as he was dropped on two early chances. Brook scored 68 runs from 25 balls, hit six sixes and reached his half-century from 20 balls.

Together with Tom Banton, who scored 39 runs from 22 balls, Brook put on a 107-run partnership for the third wicket. After 10 overs, England had 119 runs for four wickets, but added only 68 in the final 10 overs. The visitors’ final score was 187 runs for nine wickets. Jordan Cox scored 27 runs and Sam Curran 21.

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Chaudhary and Edwards secured the victory

Australia lost Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over. Sam Harper accelerated the hosts’ reply with 32 runs from 15 balls, while captain Mitch Marsh added 37 runs from 32 balls. Nikhil Chaudhary, who had earlier helped his team get back into the game with his bowling, was Australia’s top scorer with 68 runs from 38 balls.

When Chaudhary was dismissed, Australia needed 20 runs from the final two overs with seven wickets down. Jack Edwards finished the match unbeaten on 25 from 11 balls: he hit two crucial sixes and brought up the winning score with a boundary. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

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