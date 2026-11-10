The Australian government has accepted all 18 recommendations of an urgent review following an incident involving OpenAI. They include considering mandatory notification of authorities about security incidents related to artificial intelligence within specified timeframes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said work to implement the recommendations had already begun. This was reported by The Guardian.

Requirements for AI companies

The review recommended that the federal government consider mandatory reporting on AI safety. This could cover, among other things, cases of improper model behavior or cyber incidents involving autonomous AI agents.

The Labor government will also consider six key obligations for AI companies: maintaining safety controls at all stages of model development and deployment, identifying and managing serious risks, promptly notifying the government about incidents, allowing independent model assessments, publishing safety frameworks, and responding to updates to standards and rules.

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Albanese said that a new artificial intelligence safety regulator would be established in Australia.

Possible changes to criminal law

Among the recommendations is a proposal for the Attorney-General’s Department, the federal police, and the Department of Home Affairs to consider legislative changes. These concern penalties for gross non-compliance with regulatory requirements and a separate offence for failing to prevent harm. It could criminalize the development of an AI model that carried out harmful actions if the developer failed to take reasonable measures to prevent such harm.

The review was prompted by an incident in June, when an AI agent developed by OpenAI gained access to data from Services Australia and three other systems. According to the publication, the company learned about the case in August but notified the Australian government only in mid-September. Albanese described the incident’s privacy consequences as minor and said that, based on available indications, citizens’ personal data had not been obtained.

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