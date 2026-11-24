In Carrara, Australia, the Australian team won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Twenty20 match against England. According to Sky Sports News, at the time of the score update, Australia had scored one run without losing a wicket after 0.1 overs.

The first ball of the innings

Australia captain Marsh scored one run from one ball and remained at the crease. Fraser-McGurk had not yet faced a ball. Coles bowled 0.1 overs, conceded one run and took no wicket. Australia had 19.5 overs remaining in their 20-over first innings.

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Among the Australian players who had not yet come out to bat, the scorecard lists Harper, Chaudhary, David, Shaw, Edwards, Davies, Dwarshuis, Zampa and Meredith.

Stadium and officials

The match is being played at People First Stadium in Carrara. Donovan Koch and Shaun Haig have been appointed as on-field umpires, while Sam Nogajski is the TV umpire. The match referee is Javagal Srinath, and Phillip Gillespie is the reserve umpire.

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