Australia has passed the Digital Duty of Care law, which requires internet companies to proactively combat harmful content and features on their services. Platforms that violate the rules face fines of up to 5% of their global turnover or A$109 million, whichever is greater.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the law will take effect in a year. It is intended to replace a number of separate online codes of conduct with a single legislative mechanism that makes platforms responsible for user safety in Australia.

Platform responsibility

Communications Minister Anika Wells called the Digital Duty of Care a landmark safety reform. According to her, major technology companies will be responsible for Australians' safety on their platforms.

The new rules, in particular, prohibit content that encourages or supports hostility towards women or gender equality. Content that glorifies crimes, encourages dangerous stunts, or other extremely harmful practices is also prohibited.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Industry criticism

Technology companies generally supported the government's goal of protecting children and reducing harmful content, but most opposed the bill. Industry representatives pointed out that officials would have some discretion in determining what content should be considered harmful.

The industry group DIGI, which represents internet companies, said the new rules lack clarity. Its interim chief executive, Jenny Duxbury, also expressed concern over the regulator's powers to create anonymous accounts to test platforms and obtain information about the use of online services, calling this a privacy risk.

The law became another step by Australia in strengthening regulation of major technology companies. In 2025, the country became the first in the world to introduce a ban on social media use for people under the age of 16.

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