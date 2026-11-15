Australia defeated New Zealand 32:12 in the men’s Rugby League World Cup final and became world champions for the fourth consecutive time. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Australia’s fast start

The Australians opened the scoring within the first three minutes of the game, with Liam Martin scoring a try. In the first half, the team recorded four tries. Jack Bostock scored before the 20th minute, while Bradman Best crossed the line about 10 minutes before the break.

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Fullback Reece Walsh was active in attack and caused problems for the opposition defence. Martin and Tom Trbojevic scored tries on either side of half-time.

Bostock’s two tries

New Zealand responded with a try by Isaiah Papali'i, but it was not enough. Three minutes before the final whistle, Bostock scored his second try of the match to seal Australia’s 32:12 victory.

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