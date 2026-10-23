Australia and East Timor have signed a defense agreement in Dili, under which Canberra will provide A$62 million (US$43.5 million) for cybersecurity, maritime security, infrastructure, training and disaster response. The document was signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Taipei Times reports.

More exercises and police vessels

According to Marles, the agreement will significantly increase the number of joint defense exercises. The Australian minister also said that his country would transfer three more police vessels to East Timor.

Marles told journalists in the East Timorese capital that it was time to strengthen friendship and family ties between the states. Australia is East Timor's largest partner in defense and security.

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Gusmao said the agreement would help East Timor counter organized crime and illegal fishing.

Regional security context

Canberra has expressed concern over the rapid expansion of China's navy and the presence of Chinese police in several Pacific island states. Australia has concluded a number of defense and economic agreements with Vanuatu, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, seeking to limit China's role in regional security.

Australian National Security College expert Euan Graham noted that East Timor is of key importance to the security of Australia's northern approaches. In August, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met with East Timor's leadership in Dili and proposed taking military ties between the countries to a new level, Beijing said.

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