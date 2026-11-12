Australia has opened the Counter Terrorism Online Centre in Sydney, the first specialised centre for countering online extremism. The federal project has been allocated $76 million. The centre will bring together the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) to identify at-risk young people online and prevent their involvement in terrorist activity, ABC News Australia reports.

Work in the online space

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the country’s counterterrorism agencies are expanding their ability to counter extremists from physical meetings to online chats. According to him, radicalised individuals are increasingly seeking out young people not only on mainstream social media but also on gaming platforms, including Discord and Roblox.

Burke said that those seeking to spread extremism can pose as younger people, play games with teenagers, build trust with them and then steer them towards radicalisation. According to ASIO, a Discord server with more than a thousand participants was recently identified in Australia; it appeared harmless on the surface but was an environment for nationalist, racist and incel ideology.

When one Australian user began talking about firearms and beatings, intelligence officers established his identity and intervened, preventing a further progression towards violent extremism. The government hopes the new centre will help identify similar cases earlier, before online interest turns into criminal acts.

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Rising share of minors

Australian intelligence agencies report a sharp rise in youth extremism: this year, children account for 40% of all counterterrorism cases in the country. Earlier, the Australian Federal Police said a 17-year-old boy from New South Wales had been charged with collecting and producing documents allegedly capable of facilitating a terrorist act, as well as possessing items linked to its preparation.

Over the next two years, the centre will combine investigators’ work with artificial intelligence technologies to improve threat detection and conduct digital operations. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett noted that young people can become radicalised extremely quickly. ASIO Director Mike Burgess said online operations are often the only way to establish such individuals’ intent, capability, identity and potential targets.

Tony Burke stressed that a ban on social media for people under 16 and the proposed Digital Duty of Care law alone will not be able to stop radicalisation. At the same time, he said the services would not monitor the expression of opinions, but would intervene in cases of involvement in violent extremism.

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