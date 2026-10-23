In Ballarat, Australia, Indian citizen Shipra Saini was denied another visa despite her request for more time to settle the estate of her late brother. Her current visa, which carries condition 8503, expires on October 30, so she plans to return to India without completing the matters, ABC News Australia reports.

Settling the inheritance

Saini came to Australia in 2025 to care for her brother, who had been ill for a long time. He died from a brain haemorrhage on November 1, 2025. Her brother was an Australian citizen and lived in Ballarat, while Saini was entrusted with handling his affairs.

To settle the inheritance, she needs to obtain a death certificate and a grant of probate, sell her brother’s house and belongings, send the property to India, open an estate bank account, pay expenses and distribute the remaining assets. Due to work restrictions under her visa conditions, Saini said she was forced to live on a loan. She estimated the total cost of handling the matters and living expenses at more than $40,000.

Visa refusal

In August 2026, Saini applied for another visa, attaching a letter from a lawyer stating that settling the inheritance would require at least another six months. The application was refused, and condition 8503 on her current visa remained unchanged.

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According to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs, visa holders subject to condition 8503 generally cannot apply in Australia for most other visas without a waiver of that condition. To obtain one, an applicant must prove that compelling and compassionate circumstances beyond their control arose after the visa was granted and substantially changed their situation. Saini said her request for a waiver of the condition on humanitarian grounds was refused. The department said it does not comment on individual cases for confidentiality reasons.

With limited time, Saini said she accepted the first offer to buy her brother’s house, although she wanted to wait for a better one. She will also be unable to attend a memorial service in November, the completion of the property sale and the processing of payments related to her brother’s employment, including his pension savings.

Lawyer’s position

Accredited migration law specialist Jordan Teo said greater flexibility is needed in inheritance cases. According to him, selling real estate and administering an estate often take far longer than relatives expect. If a waiver of condition 8503 is unavailable, a person usually has to leave Australia and apply for a new visa from abroad, which can be an expensive and lengthy process.

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