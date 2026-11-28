Australia and China have implemented a bilateral agreement on logistics cooperation in Antarctica for the 2026–2027 summer season. According to the South China Morning Post, the arrangement provides for mutual support for operations, including aviation, ground transport and emergency assistance.

The agreement became known through a briefing for budget hearings in the Australian Senate, prepared for the environment department. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation obtained the document under freedom of information laws. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that the agreement has already been put into effect.

Mutual support for expeditions

The new arrangement takes the form of a reciprocal exchange of assistance and corresponds to previous logistics agreements between Canberra and Beijing concluded for the 2019–2020, 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 seasons. Australia’s foreign affairs department said that the countries have a long history of cooperation on Antarctic matters, while the nature of logistical interaction changes depending on the season.

The Chinese icebreaker Xuelong recently called at Hobart to refuel and load supplies before departing for Antarctica. The Chinese Polar Research Institute also reported discussions with a delegation led by Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff on air transport, personnel accommodation, supplies, port services and the provision of polar equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

China’s plans in Antarctica

The briefing for the Australian Senate also mentioned China’s expanding presence in Antarctica, including plans to establish a sixth research station in Marie Byrd Land. China’s Xinhua news agency reported that the tasks of the PRC’s 43rd Antarctic expedition include preliminary site studies and mapping for auxiliary facilities at the future station.

China also plans to build a 4,000-metre-long and 60-metre-wide blue-ice runway in Princess Elizabeth Land near Mason Peak. Construction is scheduled to begin in the 2026–2027 season, with opening planned for the Antarctic summer of 2029–2030. The runway is intended to receive large intercontinental aircraft, including the Airbus A330-200, with the capacity to carry up to 30 passengers and 15 tonnes of cargo per flight.

Australia said it expects all parties to comply with the Antarctic Treaty and its Environmental Protocol, including requirements on demilitarisation, freedom of scientific research, international cooperation, environmental protection and the ban on mineral resource extraction.

Read us on