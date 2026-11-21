In Australia, the Australian national team won the toss ahead of the first T20 international against England and chose to field. The match is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Sky Sports reports.

First T20 match

The match card lists the game as the first T20 international of England's tour of Australia. The start of the match is scheduled for 8:15, although the source does not specify the time zone. The venue is listed as the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At the time the scorecard was published, the total score had not been listed. Data on the performances of batters and bowlers, including runs, balls, wickets and overs, had also not been filled in.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match officials

Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the match. Shaun Haig will be the TV umpire, while Phillip Gillespie will serve as the reserve umpire.

Javagal Srinath has been appointed match referee. These details are provided in Sky Sports News' match card for Australia and England.

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