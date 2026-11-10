Australia has formally identified 11 servicemen killed in World War I who had previously been commemorated as unknown soldiers. The identification was carried out using historical research, archaeological work and DNA analysis, ABC News reports.

Names of the fallen servicemen

Those identified include Private Roy Hawkins, Sergeant Charles Henry Nicolls, Lieutenant Howard Victor Morey, Lieutenant John Maher Lyons, Lieutenant Andrew Anderson, Second Lieutenant James Albert McMichael and Private Thomas Easton.

The identities of Corporal Harry Maitland Whytock, Private George Laban Lapson, Private James Campbell and Lance Corporal Alexander Joseph Jack have also been established. Relatives of the servicemen, French authorities, independent researchers, the Australian Army’s Unrecovered War Casualties – Army team, the Office of Australian War Graves and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission took part in the search.

Burial of Lieutenant Anderson

One of the 11 servicemen was Lieutenant Andrew Anderson from Bundaberg, Queensland. He was killed on September 20, 1917, at the age of 23 during the Battle of Menin Road near Ypres in Belgium.

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According to researchers, Anderson’s comrades buried him on the battlefield near Westhoek and marked the grave with a wooden cross. In March 1919, the remains of an unknown soldier were found almost at the same location and reburied at Hooge Crater Cemetery.

The burial registration record contained the note “Anderson on shirt,” indicating that the name Anderson was on the soldier’s clothing. However, the identity of the fallen serviceman was not established at the time. In 2020, an independent researcher submitted her findings to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Australian search team, which established an evidentiary link between Anderson and the buried unknown soldier.

One hundred and nine years after his death, Anderson’s headstone at Hooge Crater Cemetery may be replaced with one bearing his name. Defence Minister Richard Marles said the identification has personal significance for his family, as Anderson was his great-uncle. Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said identifying servicemen killed in France and Belgium would provide answers to families that had not known the fate of their loved ones for generations.

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