Australia has announced a new package of sanctions against three individuals and four entities that the government links to the expansion of settlements and violations of Palestinians' rights in the occupied West Bank. The sanctions prohibit Australian citizens and companies from trading with sanctioned individuals and entities or providing them with financial or other support, The Guardian reports.

Sanctions against a construction company

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that, for the first time, Australian sanctions had targeted a construction company involved in building settlements. Its name was not specified in the government statement.

According to Wong, the sanctioned individuals and entities were actively involved in planning, coordinating and establishing new settlements, including raising funds, recruiting volunteers and supporting settlers involved in violence.

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Coordination with Britain

Wong said that Australia coordinated the sanctions with the United Kingdom. She also said that she had discussed Canberra's position with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Australia's foreign minister stated that the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence, in the government's view, make the prospect of establishing two states impossible. She mentioned the E1 area, where demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians have taken place in recent weeks, and stressed that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.

The Australian government also warned local businesses against participating in tenders for the construction of illegal settlements. Violating the sanctions may result in up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 910,000 Australian dollars or three times the value of the transaction for individuals. For companies, the maximum fine is 3.64 million Australian dollars or three times the value of the transaction.

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