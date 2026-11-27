Australia has imposed terrorism financing sanctions on Zogair Hassib and Kazem Hamad. Australian authorities said they organized antisemitic arsons at a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne in 2024 on behalf of Iran, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Statement by the foreign minister

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Hassib and Hamad used a complex chain of intermediaries for these attacks.

According to her, the new restrictions are intended to limit these two individuals’ access to funds and prevent them from recruiting people, planning and carrying out attacks.

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Measures against the IRGC network

Wong called the sanctions an important step in limiting the ability of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to carry out attacks against Australians and Australian interests.

In August 2025, Australia ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave the country — the first such expulsion since World War II. At the same time, the country suspended the operations of its embassy in Tehran and added the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organizations.

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