Australia has expressed concern about the possible economic consequences of China’s actions in the iron ore market. Australia’s Resources Minister Madeleine King said that the activities of China Minerals Resources Group, which centralizes iron ore purchases, could affect prices in favor of Chinese steelmakers, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Australian government concerns

According to King, China is the largest consumer of Australian iron ore, so actions by the biggest buyer aimed at lowering prices in its own favor are causing concern for the government. She explained that this could affect Australia’s budget revenues and called trade manipulation harmful to the country.

The minister said she is discussing the situation with Australian iron ore producers. She also stated that China Minerals Resources Group had reportedly sought to block sales by Australian producers during contract negotiations. In King’s view, such activity runs counter to international trade rules. The Chinese Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The role of iron ore in Australian exports

Australia is the world’s largest producer of iron ore. Last year, the country exported 944 million tonnes of this raw material, with three-quarters of shipments sent to China for steel production.

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China Minerals Resources Group was established in 2022 to centralize purchases. A forecast by Australia’s Industry Ministry published last month stated that the growing influence of this entity could mean a change in the market structure and affect negotiations over ore prices.

Mining companies BHP and Rio Tinto recently reached agreements with China Minerals Resources Group. At the same time, Fortescue told investors that its sales were 3.9 million tonnes lower due to unfinished negotiations with the Chinese entity. The company warned that its operations could be affected if the negotiations are not completed by December.

The Australian government forecasts that the value of iron ore exports next year will amount to 107 billion Australian dollars, 10% less than previously.

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