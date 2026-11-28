Australia did not include 39-year-old spinner Nathan Lyon in the squad for the four-match Test series against New Zealand. Instead, selectors called up Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, who has yet to make his Test cricket debut, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Selectors’ explanation

Selection committee chairman George Bailey said that in recent matches Lyon had not had the impact with the ball that the team expected. At the same time, he stressed the cricketer’s exceptional record and noted that his experience, knowledge and skill could be useful to the national team in the future.

Lyon is second among Australians in the number of wickets taken in Test matches. Only Shane Warne has more. His omission from the team casts doubt on the off-spinner’s future prospects at the international level.

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Squad for the series

Debutant batter Jack Clayton was also included in the 13-player squad. Selectors said they would add one more cricketer after the sixth round of the Sheffield Shield tournament.

Australia’s squad includes Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. The first Test of the series will take place on December 9 in Perth.

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