In Australia, backpackers who want to stay in the country for more than a year under the working holiday visa program will have to take part in a lottery. Previously, after 88 days of work in regional or rural areas during their first year, they were guaranteed a visa for a second year. The number of second-year visas will be reduced from 57,000 to 45,000, and third-year visas from 31,000 to 5,000.

Fewer incentives to work in regional areas

Irish traveller Megan Morris, who is spending her third year in Australia, told ABC News Australia that the lottery system will reduce foreigners' motivation to take on difficult regional work. According to her, conditions at some previous workplaces were poor: workers may have had no access to running water in the bathroom, a lunch room, or shade during breaks.

Chilean backpacker Catalina Quiroga said that without a guaranteed opportunity to remain in the country, regional work loses its point. Argentine Javier Rodriguez, who picked onions, packed produce and did gardening work, also called a visa extension the main incentive to work in hot small towns rather than spend time in Sydney, Melbourne or the Gold Coast.

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Farmers' dependence on seasonal workers

Cherry producer Tom Eastlake from Young, New South Wales, said backpackers are essential for the six-week spring harvest before Christmas. According to him, if there are not enough workers during the designated harvest period, the crop will not be harvested. He called the potential loss of such a workforce catastrophic for the horticultural industry, which is already under pressure from the cost of fuel and fertilisers.

Winemaker Darren De Bortoli from Griffith said that during the three-month season, which begins in January, backpackers make up 85% of his staff. Australia's Department of Home Affairs said it would work with the agricultural, tourism and hospitality sectors on implementing the changes. The department noted that the number of program participants is at a historic high, and that the reforms are intended to regulate demand, ensure a fairer distribution of visas and support the program's long-term sustainability.

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