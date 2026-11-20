Australia’s national team defeated Argentina 2-0 in the opening group-stage match of the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar. The Australians returned to the tournament for the first time in seven years.

As The Guardian reports, Sydney winger Akeal Akon played a key role in the victory. In the 60th minute, following his run down the right flank and a shot, the ball deflected off Alvaro Guich and went into the net, with an own goal recorded. Eleven minutes later, Akon scored the second goal after beating the goalkeeper following a pass from Emmett Shaw.

Argentina’s dominance did not bring goals

The Argentine team had possession for approximately two-thirds of the match and registered 22 shots, while the Australians made 31 clearances. Australia goalkeeper Charlie Wilson-Papps, who is in the Brighton & Hove Albion system, made about six saves and kept a clean sheet.

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In stoppage time, Argentina were reduced to 10 players: substitute Benjamin Vallejos was sent off for a rough foul. After the match, Akon said that the team were confident in their abilities. Australia’s next opponent in Group C will be Denmark, who lost 0-4 to Mozambique in their opening match.

Akon has already played for the U23 national team

The 17-year-old Akon had previously made his debut for Australia’s U23 national team. Before the tournament, Sydney initially did not want to release the footballer for the World Cup because of its men’s A-League campaign, but later changed its decision.

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