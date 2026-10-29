In Australia, 63-year-old Christopher Morley will spend another five months in prison after running over his then-partner with a car during an argument at the Oasis Caravan Park campsite in Virginia near Darwin. The woman suffered multiple skull and facial fractures, brain hemorrhages and spent several months in hospital.

As ABC News Australia reports, the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory sentenced Morley to two years and three months in prison. The sentence was suspended after nine months, with time spent in custody credited. Taking into account more than four months already spent in custody, the man has five months left to serve.

Circumstances of the incident

The court heard that Morley and his partner had been drinking alcohol at the campsite, after which a verbal dispute arose between them. When the man tried to leave in his Range Rover Discovery, the woman stood in front of the vehicle and placed her hands on its front.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Justice Stephen Southwood, Morley began moving, pushed the woman with the vehicle, causing her to lose her balance and fall beneath the front passenger side of the car. He then drove about 10 metres before stopping.

Sentence and previous offences

Morley immediately called emergency services, but, as the judge noted, later gave police false information. He claimed that the woman had thrown herself under the vehicle and also said he had been travelling at 5 km/h, although the actual speed was closer to 10 km/h. The court also heard that the vehicle's dashcam was operating, despite Morley's claims to the contrary.

The man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, breaching a domestic violence order and driving under the influence of drugs. His blood alcohol level was recorded at more than the permitted limit of 0.45, and a test also showed the presence of benzodiazepines, amphetamines and another substance. The court fined Morley $194 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Read us on