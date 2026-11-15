Australia's women's rugby league team defeated New Zealand 34:10 in the World Cup final in Brisbane, Australia, winning the trophy for the fourth consecutive time. The first half at Suncorp Stadium proved decisive, with the Australians scoring six tries and going into the break with a 34:6 lead.

According to The Guardian, winger Jaime Chapman completed a hat-trick before half-time. She took her tournament tally to 13 tries, setting a World Cup record for the most tries scored by a single player.

Australia's fast start

The Australian team led 12:0 by the seventh minute, and by the 20th minute its advantage had grown to 24:0. Chapman scored her first try in the second minute after New Zealand's Alexis Tauaneai lost the ball. Shaili Bent, Jessica Sergis and Tamika Upton also scored tries before the break.

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Lead before half-time

New Zealand responded with a try by Shannon Mato after a pass from Ashleigh Quinlan. Chapman then collected a loose ball, broke through for about 70 metres and completed her third try. Before the break, Upton scored another try to make the score 34:6.

Before the final, New Zealand had not beaten Australia for three years, while the Australians had won 13 of their previous 14 matches against the New Zealand team. The teams made many mistakes in the second half, and the final score remained 34:10.

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