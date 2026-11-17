Australian department store chain David Jones, which entered voluntary external administration at the beginning of November, owes creditors more than $400 million. At the first meeting of creditors, administrators McGrathNicol said the company owes suppliers about $180 million and employees $11 million, The Guardian reports.

Debts to suppliers and employees

About 500 creditors of the 188-year-old retail chain took part in the meeting. Another approximately $33 million is the value of unused gift cards held by customers. The retailer continues to accept these cards for payment.

The company also has significant obligations to secured creditors, including its main financier Hilco. According to updated data disclosed to creditors, David Jones recorded a net loss of $228 million last year and lost another $69 million in the first four months of the new financial year before entering external administration.

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Store closures

David Jones entered voluntary external administration at the beginning of November after several years of heavy losses, which caused the company to fall behind on rent payments and settlements with suppliers. Financial difficulties and reputational losses also affected the chain's ability to supply stores with goods ahead of the Christmas trading period.

By the end of the year, the company plans to close half of its 38 department stores, which will lead to mass layoffs. FTI Consulting is carrying out the operational management of the business, while McGrathNicol is seeking a buyer or new financing for the chain.

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