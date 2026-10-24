In Australia, the charity Who Gives a Cluck plans to save about 1,700 laying hens from an industrial caged farm this year. The organization’s founder, Julie O’Shea, told ABC News that since 2017, her team has saved nearly 13,000 birds from culling.

Collecting hens from the farm

During one of the hen rehoming weekends, volunteers collected 247 birds from an unnamed caged farm. It is located in Queensland, near the border with New South Wales. O’Shea said she has had an agreement with the farmer for about seven years and pays 2 Australian dollars for each hen.

A specially equipped trailer transported the birds to a shed in Mullumbimby, where they were examined before being handed over to new owners. Volunteers check the wings, legs, eyes and throat, as well as signs of common diseases. Eleven hens from this batch did not pass the examination: they will be taken to a chicken hospital in Brisbane or kept at the local shelter under the care of volunteers.

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Shelter and rehoming

About 100 hens live in the organization’s “chicken village” in Mullumbimby. It has separate facilities for sick birds and a section for hens older than four and a half years. Some shelter residents are not given to new owners because they have already formed friendships with one another.

The organization operates thanks to volunteers, donations and bird rehoming fees. It holds eight rehoming Saturdays a year, from the Sunshine Coast to Grafton. According to O’Shea, industrial hens are usually culled at about 18 months of age, when their egg production declines.

According to the founder of Who Gives a Cluck, eggs from caged hens account for about 40% of all eggs consumed by Australians each year. According to ABC News Australia, caged egg production was planned to be banned in the country by 2036, but authorities in Victoria announced a one-year postponement, to 2037, due to an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza.

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