Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, analyzed 149 studies involving more than 71,000 people and found an association between cannabis use and an earlier first episode of psychosis. On average, psychosis occurred about 2.5 years earlier in people who used cannabis than in those who did not, ScienceDaily reports.

The results were published in the journal Biological Psychiatry. Psychosis is a condition involving an impaired perception of reality; its manifestations may include hallucinations, delusions, and disordered thinking or behavior. This condition can occur in schizophrenia and other mental disorders.

The difference increased with age

The authors of the meta-analysis compared the age at which the first episode of psychosis appeared across different studies. In studies where the average age of psychosis onset was between 20 and 24 years, people who used cannabis experienced their first episode about 1.6 years earlier than those who did not use it.

In studies with an average age of psychosis onset between 25 and 29 years, the difference reached 4.43 years. The largest gap was recorded in studies where psychosis began on average at age 30 or later: among people who used cannabis, it occurred an average of 6.3 years earlier.

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The lead researcher, psychiatrist and professor at UNSW's School of Clinical Medicine, Matthew Large, suggested that this pattern may indicate a cumulative effect of long-term cannabis use. At the same time, in adolescent groups, the authors found no statistically significant difference in the age of first psychosis between people who used cannabis and those who did not. According to them, this does not mean there is no risk for adolescents, since psychosis rarely occurs before the middle teenage years.

The study does not prove causation

The scientists emphasized that their analysis was based on observational studies and therefore cannot establish that cannabis itself directly causes psychosis or accelerates its onset. Most of the included studies were conducted after 2011 in Europe, North America, and Australia; a significant proportion concerned people diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The researchers called for further study of the long-term effects of cannabis, particularly among older people, as well as for standardizing methods of assessing its use. They also drew attention to products with high concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol, including cannabis edibles, and stressed the need for further research into the psychiatric risks associated with them.

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