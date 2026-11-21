Australian neo-Nazis and other far-right groups have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through the global crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo. As The Guardian reports, the platform has been criticised for allegedly facilitating the funding of hate and extremism.

Funds for the far right

Among 68 Australian fundraisers on the site, the White Australia party ranks fourth by the amount of donations. It has raised about $200,000 for a High Court legal battle to overturn a ban imposed after the party was designated a hate group.

The neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell’s legal defence fund ranks sixth, having raised nearly $110,000. In October, Sewell pleaded guilty to violent rioting. According to the publication, in 2025 he and others allegedly stormed the Camp Sovereignty encampment after an anti-immigration march; five people were injured.

Platform policy and criticism

GiveSendGo was created after GoFundMe began restricting the activities of hate groups. The platform says it seeks to spread the “hope of Jesus” through crowdfunding and to “stand for freedom.” At the same time, most fundraisers on the service concern ordinary needs, including medical procedures, funerals, the protection of endangered species, or creative projects.

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In 2022, the US Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism identified 230 campaigns on GiveSendGo run by extremists or raising money for them and their causes. The centre estimated that crowdfunding platforms raised more than $6 million for extremist campaigns between 2016 and 2022, with GiveSendGo accounting for more than 86.5% of that amount.

A GiveSendGo representative said that the service does not endorse racism, discrimination, hate speech, or violence. According to the representative, the platform prohibits fundraisers that promote or glorify violence, are intended for illegal activity, or mislead donors, and violating campaigns may be moderated or removed.

Matt Wade, a senior lecturer at La Trobe University who studies the interaction between crowdfunding platforms and extremist movements, believes that GiveSendGo’s policy and the way it is applied have serious consequences. In his view, positioning the service as a defender of free speech has made it a safe platform for initiatives by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

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