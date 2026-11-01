Operators of fairground rides in South Australia and Victoria have begun offering visitors discounts for cash payments. In this way, they are trying to keep entertainment affordable for families during the spring season of regional fairs, ABC News Australia reports.

South Australian Showmen’s Guild president Daryl Girdler said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry’s costs for fuel, insurance and wages had risen by 30–50%. According to him, families are also facing higher interest rates, fuel prices and food costs, so spending on entertainment is often left until last.

Ride prices

Tickets for rides at regional fairs cost approximately 10 to 30 Australian dollars. These prices have already drawn criticism in local online communities. Girdler stressed that operators must offer visitors proper value for money; otherwise, people will either not come or will quickly spend their entire budget.

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The new ride The Joker, described in the source as Australia’s scariest fairground ride, was an investment of 3 million Australian dollars. Transporting it requires three prime movers, while operating it requires several generators.

Regional fairs

Mount Gambier A&H Society vice-president Ollie Ebblitt noted that organisers prepare the programme throughout the year and try to strike a balance between entertainment and exhibition events without placing too much strain on the budget. She expressed hope that visitors would support rural fairs and the people who make a living from providing such entertainment.

The Girdler family has worked at travelling fairs for nearly a century. Daryl Girdler himself spends 10 months a year on the road with his family members, continuing a multigenerational family business.

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