In Tokyo, Japan, currency markets on Wednesday awaited new US data on inflation and economic growth, while the Australian dollar strengthened after the release of October inflation figures that exceeded forecasts. The Australian currency rose 0.29% against the US dollar to US$0.6657, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The US dollar paused its rise

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six other currencies, remained almost unchanged at 103.85 after falling 0.44% in the previous session. The euro declined 0.03% to US$1.0961.

The Japanese yen lost 0.03% and traded at 159.28 per dollar, while the pound sterling weakened 0.05% to US$1.3106. Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, said that November had been a very strong month for the US dollar and that the current movement was more of a consolidation in the currency market.

Expectations for US data

Investors' attention was focused on the second estimate of US third-quarter GDP and the personal consumption expenditures index, an inflation measure to which the Federal Reserve pays particular attention. The market expected the index to rise 0.3% in October after increasing 0.5% a month earlier, while the US economy was expected to grow 3.5% in the third quarter on an annualized basis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal Reserve rate futures, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool, put the probability of a rate increase in December at 97% and the probability of another increase in January at 66%.

Inflation pressure in Japan and Australia

In Japan, a key inflation indicator in the services sector rose 4.2% year on year in October, reaching its highest level in 36 years. The data point to broader price pressure and strengthen arguments for a possible imminent rate increase by the Bank of Japan.

In Australia, consumer prices rose more strongly in October than markets had expected. High core inflation indicated why the key rate had been raised five times this year. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar fell 0.09% to US$0.5477. Bitcoin declined 0.52% to US$59,507.77, while ether fell 0.54% to US$1,669.73.

Read us on