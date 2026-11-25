The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is considering possible enforcement and regulatory measures after reviewing complaints about the four largest audit firms — KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY. As Cyprus Mail reports, 35 of the 558 complaints reviewed concerned the conduct of statutory audits or the possible misuse of clients’ confidential information.

The most common complaints concerned audit work that may have been falsified, inaccurately documented or completed without sufficient evidence. Some reports alleged that employees had been instructed to ignore, conceal or not refer for review issues identified during audits. There were also complaints about inadequate investigations into such matters after they had been escalated.

Review of complaints at the Big Four

ASIC said the reports included allegations concerning the use and dissemination of confidential data of statutory audit clients, including during tender procedures. Some complaints contained serious suspicions of misconduct that are now being considered for possible enforcement action, the regulator said.

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The review was announced in July. It required the firms to provide internal documents dated from July 2023 onwards. Over a three-year period, the four firms registered 3,215 internal complaints.

Criticism of internal investigations

The regulator also criticised the companies’ approach to internally reviewing reports. ASIC concluded that some matters were assessed as workplace conflicts rather than audit quality issues. Most firms, according to the commission, acted slowly and formally at the beginning of the review: they did not provide documents or redacted them, invoked legal privilege and missed set deadlines.

PwC said it was reviewing ASIC’s report and considered audit quality its highest priority. KPMG, Deloitte and EY did not provide immediate comments in response to requests. ASIC Commissioner Kate O’Rourke said the identified issues strengthened the case for licensing audit firms as well as enhancing enforcement and disciplinary powers.

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