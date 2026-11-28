Australian professional wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died at the age of 38. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said he died on Friday due to medical complications. BBC News reports.

WWE called Haley a larger-than-life figure in the company, a wonderful person, a devoted family man and colleague. The company expressed its condolences to his family — his pregnant wife Paige and their daughter.

Tribute at WWE show

The wrestler was honoured at a WWE show at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, United States. The event began with ten bell tolls in Haley's honour. Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens came out for his match wearing an armband bearing the name Bronson and addressed the audience.

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Owens said that Haley loved performing and, above all, his family. He urged people to cherish, love and forgive one another. Ric Flair and WWE Hall of Fame member Diamond Dallas Page also expressed their condolences. Australian wrestler Brendan Vink, known as Duke Hudson, wrote on social media platform X that he loved Jermaine.

Bronson Reed's career

Before signing with WWE in 2019, Haley performed on the independent circuit under the ring names Jonah Rock and J-Rock. He was released by the company in 2021, but returned a year later and continued performing in WWE. In 2024, Bronson Reed won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

According to specialist wrestling media, Haley had recently been recovering from injuries sustained during WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November. He did not have an official match at the event, but was thrown from the stage through tables during a brawl.

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