Ten-year-old student Rhys from Koonibba Aboriginal School found a previously undocumented fossil megafauna track on the coast near Fowlers Bay in South Australia. As ABC News Australia reports, the impression most likely belonged to Procoptodon, an extinct short-faced kangaroo.

The largest Procoptodon specimens reached 2.7 metres in height and weighed about 240 kilograms. These animals became extinct at least 15,000 years ago.

Tracks on the coast

Twenty-one school students took part in educational field trips dedicated to megafauna. Near Fowlers Bay, the students recorded and mapped impressions preserved in hardened layers of sand.

Palaeontologist Aaron Camens explained that the area contains tracks of large kangaroos hopping, round impressions that may have been left by diprotodons, and three-toed tracks of large birds. According to him, weather conditions and erosion can both destroy such finds and expose new ones: in some years, tracks are covered by sand, while storms can uncover them again.

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Camens believes the impressions probably formed during the last interglacial period, approximately 120,000–130,000 years ago.

Science and cultural knowledge

The educational programme also included a trip to the Flinders Ranges, where the students saw the Yura Mulka petroglyphs. Adnyamathanha representative Christian Coulthard told the students about depictions of megafauna and his ancestors' interactions with these animals.

According to school principal Mark Prince, the students combined work with books and video materials, field research, and mathematics exercises. They used quadrats to map the impressions, while analysis of trackways may later help assess the animals' speed of movement. Two students were also selected to present the project at the Aboriginal STEM Congress in Adelaide in August 2026.

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