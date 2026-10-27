Australian charged with crimes against a child — ABC News Australia

In Australia, 52-year-old Dion Ashley Paulsen, who previously worked in Queensland’s education system, has been charged with a number of historical sexual offences against a child. According to ABC News, the charges relate to alleged acts involving a teenage boy between 2007 and 2010.

List of charges

Paulsen is charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child, as well as one count each of unlawful sodomy and taking a child for an immoral purpose. He was also separately charged with contravening an order to provide information necessary to access electronically stored data.

The man appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court earlier this month and remains in custody. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place at Toowoomba District Court in December.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police appeal

Police said that between 2007 and 2010, Paulsen worked at educational institutions in Toowoomba, the Lockyer Valley and Townsville. Detectives urged people who may have information about his alleged conduct to contact law enforcement.

Queensland’s Department of Education said that the former employee no longer works for the department. It also said support is available for students and staff who need it, and advised parents and guardians to discuss their concerns with the school principal.

Read us on