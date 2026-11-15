Austria’s national team defeated Ireland 1-0 in a Nations League Group B3 match at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Saša Kalajdžić scored the only goal late in the match, Sky Sports reports. This result guaranteed the Austrian team promotion to League A regardless of the results of the final group matches.

Kalajdžić’s decisive goal

The Irish national team had opportunities in the match but failed to convert them. Kalajdžić was the only player to make use of his chance, opening the scoring late in the second half. His goal secured a narrow victory for Austria.

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Ireland’s position in the group

Before the final home match against Kosovo, the Irish team is in third place in the group. It has one point fewer than Kosovo, which will be its opponent in the next game. The match will take place on Tuesday at Aviva Stadium.

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