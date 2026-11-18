Authorities in Vienna are examining the possibility of stripping former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl of her Austrian citizenship. Der Spiegel reports.

Kneissl’s statement and review in Vienna

Kneissl, who now lives in Russia, said at a conference in Moscow that Austrian authorities had launched legal proceedings to deprive her of citizenship. According to the Russian state news agency TASS of the aggressor state Russia, she said that in such a case she could become stateless. If her citizenship is ultimately revoked, Kneissl plans to apply for a UN travel document.

In the spring, the liberal party NEOS filed an application to strip Kneissl of Austrian citizenship. The authorized unit of Vienna’s city administration is reviewing the case, a representative of the institution told the Austrian news agency APA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible legal grounds

According to the publication, Kneissl may lose her citizenship if Paragraph 33, Part 1 of Austria’s Citizenship Act is applied to her. The provision allows for this possibility if a person is in the service of a foreign state and, through their conduct, significantly harms the interests or reputation of the republic.

Kneissl headed Austria’s Foreign Ministry from 2017 to 2019 and advocated closer ties with Russia. In 2018, she invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding, where they danced together. Later, Kneissl worked for the Russian state propaganda television channel RT and the state oil company Rosneft. In 2023, she moved to Russia to head the pro-Kremlin Gorki analytical center in St. Petersburg.

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