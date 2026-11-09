In Austria, the sale of vignettes in the form of stickers for car windshields will be discontinued from December 1, 2026. Only a digital vignette linked to the vehicle’s registration number will be available for travel on motorways and expressways, RMF24 reports.

The vignette will be linked to the vehicle number

The new rules will apply to both annual and short-term vignettes: one-day, 10-day and two-month vignettes. When making a purchase, the driver must provide the vehicle’s registration number, after which the payment will be registered in the database of the motorway operator Asfinag.

Digital vignettes will be available for purchase in the Asfinag online shop, through the mobile app, at petrol stations, automobile clubs and toll collection points. Annual and two-month vignettes purchased online will take effect no earlier than on the 18th day after purchase. No such waiting period is предусмотрено for one-day and 10-day vignettes.

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Prices for 2027

An annual vignette for 2027 will cost €106.80 until the end of December 2026. From January 1, 2027, its price will increase by 2% to €108.90. It will be valid from December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2028.

The annual sticker vignette for 2026 will remain valid until January 31, 2027. After that date, only digital vignettes will be valid on Austrian motorways and expressways. According to Asfinag, more than three-quarters of drivers already choose the digital payment format.

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