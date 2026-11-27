The Higher Regional Court of Innsbruck in Austria increased the total prison term of Austrian investor René Benko from 30 to 36 months in a case involving harm to creditors. Der Spiegel reports, citing a court spokeswoman.

Six months added to the existing sentence

The Innsbruck Regional Court had previously sentenced Benko to 15 months of suspended imprisonment and a fine. The Higher Regional Court imposed a new sentence of six months in prison, which was added to the already final 30-month sentence.

In this case, according to the justice authorities, Benko concealed expensive watches and cufflinks from creditors in a safe at the home of his wife’s relatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other proceedings

A recent verdict imposing an additional two years in prison for aggravated fraud has not yet entered into force. Benko denies all charges brought against him and has been in custody since January 2025.

Benko created the multibillion-dollar Signa real estate and retail empire. Rising interest rates and construction costs, as well as risky acquisitions, including the German department store chains Karstadt and Kaufhof, led Signa into insolvency. Investigations against Benko and other Signa managers are ongoing in several other cases.

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