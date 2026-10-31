In Lagos, Nigeria, passengers of BRT rapid buses on Ikorodu Road spent hours stuck in traffic on Friday and Saturday after lanes designated for public transport were occupied by private and commercial vehicles. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Passengers who had waited in queues at terminals before boarding also became stuck in traffic. A reporter from the publication boarded a BRT bus at the Ikorodu terminal at around 11:00 on Friday and was travelling to Fadeyi, but reached the Palmgrove area only at around 14:00.

Traffic congestion on the Ikorodu corridor

Heavy traffic was observed on the section from Agric through Owode, Ogolonto and M12 toward Ketu. Private and commercial vehicles were using the BRT corridor and obstructing buses. Some passengers who left the Ikorodu terminal at about 10:15 were still near Ogolonto at 11:24.

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On Saturday, the situation worsened: both lanes on the Ikorodu corridor were congested, preventing BRT buses from moving freely. The publication also reported seeing police officers from the Owutu division helping private drivers gain access to the BRT lane. During the observation period, no personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were visible at the site to monitor compliance with the restrictions.

Lane-use rules

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, had previously reminded the public that the corridor is intended for designated BRT buses and other vehicles authorized by the agency. Private cars, some military and paramilitary vehicles, as well as local government buses, are not allowed to use it.

An exception is provided for fire trucks and ambulances when they are responding to emergencies. LAMATA said violators may face fines, vehicle impoundment and other sanctions under Lagos laws. The agency's spokesperson, Kolawole Ojelabi, said an enforcement team led by the governor's special adviser on transportation had been deployed to ensure compliance with the rules.

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