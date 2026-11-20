In California, United States, GM Energy and WeaveGrid are launching a vehicle-to-grid pilot project that will allow certain customers of utility company Southern California Edison to send electricity from their electric vehicle batteries back to the grid. Participants will be able to receive payments during demand response events, when the power system needs additional capacity, Electrek reports.

Equipment reimbursement

Through the California Energy Commission, customers who meet the conditions of Southern California Edison’s Emergency Load Reduction Program may qualify for reimbursement of up to $8,000 for a GM Energy V2H system to power a home from a vehicle. A further up to $8,099 is available for eligible installation costs, including connecting the system to the power grid.

GM said that project participants will become the company’s first electric vehicle drivers in California able to send electricity from a vehicle to a home. Owners of Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac electric cars will also be able to use time-of-use consumption management to benefit from lower rates. The amount of savings or payments will depend on the rate plan, electricity consumption and participation in demand response events.

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Bidirectional charging

GM’s current backup power system uses a wall-mounted inverter that converts direct current from an electric vehicle battery into alternating current used in the home and the power grid. With bidirectional AC charging, this function can be performed by the vehicle’s onboard inverter. GM believes this could simplify the equipment installed in a garage and reduce installation costs.

GM is also joining CharIN’s North American AC V2G technology working group. It is working to align technical standards, equipment certification and utility requirements for approving such systems. The pilot in Southern California is intended to allow GM and its partners to assess the process for drivers, from applying for and installing equipment to obtaining utility approval and sending electricity to the grid.

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