In the suburb of Woodville in western Adelaide, Australia, a car reversed through the wall of the Woodville IGA supermarket. Store owner Mark Shirripa was checking stock in the aisle into which the car drove at the time of the crash and narrowly avoided injury.

Shelves and goods scattered along the aisle

Emergency services were called to the supermarket on Port Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Shirripa, the car was reversing quickly, crashed into the wall and scattered shelves and packages of goods along the aisle.

The store's CCTV cameras captured the moment of the collision in the snacks and confectionery aisle. The owner was examined by paramedics at the scene, while the female driver and her passenger were not injured, ABC News reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Female driver fined

South Australia Police said the 31-year-old female driver was fined for reversing farther than was necessary. Shirripa called himself a very lucky man.

According to him, his wife and father, who were in another part of the store, heard a loud bang and ran to the crash site. The owner also said it would take several weeks to repair the damaged part of the building. The supermarket only opened a month ago.

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