The author of a column about the Mwisho wa Lami school in Kenya said he would not abandon the schedule requiring teachers to be present at the school during the December holidays. In Nation Kenya, Mwalimu Andrew wrote that he had asked educators to come in on designated days to prepare for the new school year.

According to the author’s account, he posted the schedule on the noticeboard and sent it to the work chat. Some teachers asked why their names had been included in the schedule several times and also requested to be excused from attendance because of personal matters or planned trips.

Complaints to the union

After complaints from staff, the author met with a KNUT secretary named Juma. According to the column, he said that teachers are entitled to holidays. The author insisted that closing the school to students does not exempt educators from professional preparation, including work planning, reviewing department work, organizing teaching materials, and preparing the school for the new year.

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Juma gave the author one week to cancel the arrangement, otherwise threatening a response from KNUT.

Explanation to education authorities

Later, the office of the sub-county director contacted the author after also receiving a complaint and asked him to explain the schedule. The author said he had prepared a letter stating that teachers were not asked to come in every day, but only on selected days for professional preparation and the school’s operational needs.

According to him, during the week only he and a teacher named Eric came to the school, with Eric present on Tuesday and Thursday. Nevertheless, at the end of the column, the author said he would not abandon his decision because of union threats.

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