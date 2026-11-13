In Pakistan, car assembly companies have been unable to obtain a copy of the new automotive policy for 2026–2031, which was announced last week. Raziur Rehman, chairman of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), said he had asked the Ministry of Industries to provide the document but was unable to obtain it, Dawn reports.

According to Rehman, the document may be published after all approvals are completed. He called the authorities’ secrecy surrounding the policy unclear. The PAMA representative also said that uncertainty is harming the industry: vehicle inventories are piling up, while buyers are postponing decisions to purchase cars.

Changes after consultations

Rehman said that the Ministry of Industries and Pakistan’s Engineering Development Board last held consultations with industry representatives in June. Since then, the draft policy has undergone significant changes, he said.

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PAMA named rising imports of used vehicles despite existing restrictions, as well as mandatory export requirements, as another problem for the sector. Rehman believes high production costs are holding back exports. He also cited the security situation, which makes it difficult for buyers to visit the country, and the lack of free trade agreements with major car importers as obstacles.

Car sales are growing

Despite the difficulties, sales of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, pickups and SUVs reached 24,418 units in October. This was 41% higher than in the same month of the previous year and 62% higher than in September. During the first four months of the 2026–2027 fiscal year, 74,898 such vehicles were sold.

Atlas Honda sold a record 173,152 motorcycles in October. Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company’s sales rose to 15,921 vehicles, up 115% year-on-year and 227% month-on-month. Hyundai Nishat Motors sold 1,202 vehicles, including 379 of the recently introduced Palisade.

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