British automaker Bentley has allocated all available 2027 production quotas for its first electric vehicle, the Torcal crossover. Buyers placing orders now will have to wait for their cars until 2028, Motor1 reports.

Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed to Automotive News that production of the Torcal will begin in the first half of 2027. The company has not disclosed the planned volume of the initial production batch. According to Walliser, Bentley is pleased with customer response and the current order situation.

New model positioned below the Bentayga

The Torcal is positioned below the larger Bentayga crossover, which is intended to make the brand more accessible to new buyers. The electric crossover is built on the Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric and is related to the fully electric Porsche Cayenne.

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In the United States, the base version of the Torcal is priced from $222,495, while the Bentayga starts at $231,150. The Torcal S starts at $262,695, and the First Edition starts at $300,995. According to Walliser, the more powerful S version has so far become the most popular choice among early customers. He also noted that the model is attracting younger customers and people who have not previously owned a Bentley.

Orders nearing $400,000

Some customers are significantly increasing the price of their vehicles through bespoke equipment. Walliser said the company is seeing configurations worth more than £300,000, or approximately $396,000. The Torcal's base price in the United Kingdom is £173,300, or about $228,000.

Bentley invested $463 million in upgrading its plant in Crewe for Torcal production. At the same time, the new electric crossover is not intended to replace the Bentayga: the company plans to retain internal-combustion-engine vehicles and plug-in hybrids in its model range. Bentley's global deliveries for the period through the end of September fell by 17.5% to 5,970 vehicles.

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