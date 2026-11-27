Automaker BYD unveiled the flagship Whale multi-purpose vehicle from its Ocean lineup at the Guangzhou auto show. Sales of the model are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, Electrek reports.

Two powertrains

The Whale will be offered in plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrain versions. Both modifications are expected to receive Blade Battery 2.0 batteries. The plug-in hybrid is claimed to have an all-electric range of up to 400 km under the CLTC cycle, while the electric version is expected to offer more than 900 km on a single charge.

According to Electrek, Flash Charging technology will make it possible to charge the electric version from 10% to 70% in five minutes. Charging from 10% to 97% is expected to take nine minutes, and 12 minutes at a temperature of −30 °C.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dimensions and equipment

The BYD Whale is 5,270 mm long, 1,996 mm wide, and 1,815 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,130 mm. The minivan has received an updated Ocean design with smooth body lines and a two-tier grille.

A lidar unit is mounted on the vehicle's roof, and the model is expected to receive BYD's latest driver-assistance system. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed detailed specifications of the minivan. The Whale's starting price is expected to be around 300,000 yuan, or approximately $45,000.

Read us on