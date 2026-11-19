BYD has launched the production Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 SUV in China, the top version of which is equipped with a steering wheel that folds into the dashboard. The vehicle in this configuration costs 329,900 yuan, or about $49,000. As Electrek reports, BYD calls the Tai 9 the first car with such a steering wheel that customers can order.

The steering wheel folds in 10 seconds

The system works thanks to steer-by-wire technology: the steering wheel has no mechanical connection to the front wheels and serves as a command input device. It rotates 180 degrees on a concealed hinge and lowers into a dashboard compartment in about 10 seconds, which is closed by a cover. A table unfolds in place of the steering wheel, while the airbag remains outside.

The steering wheel can only be folded when the vehicle is parked. The driver's seat reclines up to 165 degrees, and Fang Cheng Bao says that after the steering wheel is folded, 80% of the driver's area becomes available for use. According to the brand, the mechanism is designed for 80,000 operating cycles.

When unfolded, it is a D-shaped steering wheel with a full rim and physical buttons. Fang Cheng Bao CEO Xiong Tianbo said during the presentation that manufacturers had been discussing folding steering wheels since 2016 but had not put them into mass production. According to him, BYD used the same type of motor to move the steering wheel that it is developing for humanoid robots.

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Tai 9 specifications

The Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 is 5,270 mm long, has a 3,130 mm wheelbase, and six seats in a 2+2+2 layout. It is the first model on BYD's new DMS hybrid platform. The powertrain consists of a 1.5-liter turbo engine and front and rear electric motors, with a combined output of 400 kW, or 536 hp.

The SUV accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The 66.48 kWh second-generation Blade battery provides a 310 km electric range under the WLTC cycle. Standard equipment includes all-wheel steering, LiDAR, and the BYD God's Eye B driver-assistance system. The Tai 9 is offered in three versions priced from 279,900 to 329,900 yuan, but the folding steering wheel is available only in the most expensive one.

On July 1, 2026, a new steering systems standard took effect in China, removing the requirement for a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels, provided that redundancy and safe system failure requirements are met.

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