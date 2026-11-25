According to Electrek, Cadillac has raised the starting price of the 2027 model-year three-row electric Vistiq crossover to $80,395. This is $900 more than a month ago, when the base Luxury version was offered from $79,495.

New trim prices

The Vistiq Luxury version now starts at $80,395, Sport at $80,995, Premium Luxury at $94,895, and Platinum at $99,495. All prices include a $1,995 destination charge.

The prices of the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trims increased by $900. The Sport trim became $1,000 more expensive.

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Equipment and specifications

The Vistiq is positioned in the Cadillac lineup between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ. The electric crossover has three rows of seats and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a combined output of 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

The model is equipped with a 102-kWh battery, and its claimed EPA range is up to 305 miles on a single charge. For the 2027 model year, the Vistiq, like other GM electric vehicles, received a built-in NACS charging port, allowing it to use Tesla Supercharger stations without a separate adapter.

All trims come standard with a 33-inch Horizon display, massaging driver and front-passenger seats, a 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system, and a SkyGlass roof.

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