Automaker Chrysler plans to present the Copperline styling package and a new Ski Grey interior option for the 2027 Pacifica minivan at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2026. Motor1 reports.

Copper accents for two trims

The Copperline package will be available only for the Limited and Pinnacle trims. It includes 20-inch wheels with a copper tint, copper mirror caps, body trim elements and badges, as well as front and rear body panels with accents. The Stow ’n Place roof rails and window moldings included in the package will be black.

The package can be combined with Bright White, Diamond Black, Olive Green, Ember, or Glass Grey exterior colors. The Limited version will feature black Nappa leather with copper Sol Stopper stitching. The Pinnacle version will have Blue Agave Nappa leather with parquet-pattern perforation and the same stitching. Both trims will also receive copper-alloy bezels and black seat belts with copper accents.

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The Copperline package will cost $1,995 for the Pacifica Limited and $995 for the Pinnacle. The package is expected to reach dealerships in early 2027 along with other Pacifica versions for the new model year.

New light interior

The lighter Ski Grey interior trim option will be offered for the Select and Limited trims without the S Appearance Package, as well as for the Pinnacle. It can be ordered with any available Pacifica exterior color. The option will cost $295 for Select and Limited, while it will be free for Pinnacle.

With the introduction of Ski Grey, Chrysler will offer eight combinations of interior colors and materials for the Pacifica. Depending on the trim, buyers will be able to choose Nappa leather or Caprice synthetic leather in black, light-grey Ski Grey, or blue-green Blue Agave.

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