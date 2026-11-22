Ferrari has unveiled the 296 Challenge Stradale, a road-going sports car developed in parallel with the 296 Challenge Evo race car for the Ferrari Challenge one-make series. The vehicle has no hybrid system: it is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 670 hp. According to Motor1, Ferrari calls the new model the production car with the closest connection to a competition vehicle.

Engine and performance

The engine develops 740 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm and has a rev limiter set at 8,500 rpm. It works with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. During intensive driving, the transmission uses the shift algorithm from the 296 Challenge, while a gear change takes about 170 milliseconds.

According to Ferrari, the 296 Challenge Stradale accelerates to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, to 124 mph in 7.9 seconds, and has a top speed exceeding 186 mph. At Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, the model completes a lap in 1 minute 18.5 seconds.

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Weight and aerodynamics

The car’s dry weight with optional equipment is 2,932 pounds, or about 1,330 kg. One factor in reducing weight was the removal of the battery and electric motor. Carbon fiber is also widely used in the design: it is used for hood elements, the rear wing, door panels, and seat frames.

Ferrari says the model’s downforce at 155 mph reaches 1,360 pounds, 72% more than that of the 296 GTB. The fixed rear wing, based on the wing of the 296 Challenge Evo race car, generates 595 pounds of downforce. The car also received carbon-ceramic brakes, semi-active dampers, and a predictive traction-control system calibrated for track use.

The stated starting price of the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale is about $307,000. The 296 Challenge Evo race car will compete in the Ferrari Challenge from 2027.

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