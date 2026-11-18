Ford has begun producing lithium iron phosphate battery cells at the BlueOval Battery Park facility in Michigan, United States. The first cells are being delivered to the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, where they will be used for prototypes of the Fathom electric pickup. Electrek reports.

Batteries without nickel and cobalt

Fathom will become Ford's first vehicle on the Universal Electric Vehicle platform. The company chose lithium iron phosphate technology because such batteries contain no nickel or cobalt, which helps reduce costs. Ford Vice President of Advanced Development Projects Alan Clarke said LFP technology makes it possible to get more from a battery without increasing its weight or the number of cells.

Ford uses licensed technology and manufacturing expertise from battery maker CATL at its Michigan plant. The company said it will become the first in the United States to supply LFP batteries for mass-market automotive applications.

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For Fathom, Ford selected prismatic cells that can be integrated directly into the chassis, reducing structural costs. According to the company, the facility's assembly lines can produce 40 cells per minute. AI-based image recognition tools are used to detect defects in real time.

Pre-orders to open in 2027

Production testing is already underway, and Ford plans to commission its battery pack plant in Michigan in 2027, ahead of schedule. Pre-orders for Fathom are expected to open in early 2027; the starting price for the standard-range version will be $28,350.

Ford CEO Jim Farley previously said that the Fathom launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. Ford says the pickup will have more interior space than the Toyota RAV4 and will also receive Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BlueCruise system compatibility, bidirectional charging, and an NACS port. The company has not yet disclosed the model's battery specifications or range.

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