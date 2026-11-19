Genesis has unveiled hybrid versions of the G80 sedan and GV80 crossover. The new models received a shared hybrid powertrain, and their claimed range exceeds 500 miles. Motor1 reports.

Turbo engine and two electric motors

Both vehicles are equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine and two electric motors. The powertrain works with a seven-speed automatic transmission and produces 347 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

The torque figure matches that of the available 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 for these models. The hybrid G80 and GV80 are Genesis's first models in this segment.

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The manufacturer states that the fuel efficiency of the G80 Hybrid has increased by 30% compared with the gasoline version, while that of the GV80 Hybrid has risen by 24%.

Liquid-cooled battery

The new G80 and GV80 are the first Hyundai Motor Group vehicles to use a liquid-cooled battery. According to Genesis, this system improves thermal efficiency and battery temperature control, and enables more active use of its available power.

The models will be offered with quilted Nappa leather upholstery, black ash trim inserts, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Prices for the hybrid G80 and GV80 have not yet been announced. The company plans to provide more information closer to the start of production, scheduled for the beginning of next year.

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