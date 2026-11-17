Automaker Hyundai will unveil a new generation of the Elantra sedan for the US market in Los Angeles, United States, on November 19. The gasoline version of the model will be designated as model year 2027, while the hybrid will be model year 2028. The presentation will take place at the AutoMobility LA show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the broadcast beginning at 9:05 a.m. Pacific Time.

As Motor1 reports, the sedan has already been presented in South Korea under the name Avante. The event in Los Angeles will be the model’s official presentation for US buyers. Hyundai has not yet disclosed technical specifications, prices, or the sales launch date for the US market.

According to the company, the press conference will be attended by Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Randy Parker, design chief Brad Arnold, and product planning representative Olabisi Boyle. The event will run from 9:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. Pacific Time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Updated design

In a teaser, Hyundai showed the front of the car with thin light strips running along the corners of the hood and a more angular front-end design. This styling differs from the softer contours of the current Elantra and corresponds to the update of the Korean Avante.

Engines and multimedia

The Korean Avante is offered with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 147 hp and a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain producing 155 hp. These units are expected to remain, although Hyundai has not confirmed power and fuel-efficiency figures for the US version.

The Elantra is also expected to receive a more spacious interior and a larger display with the Android-based Pleos Connect infotainment system and the Gleo AI assistant. However, these features have not yet been confirmed for the US-market model. Both Elantra versions will be displayed at the Hyundai stand during the public days of the auto show alongside the new Tucson.

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