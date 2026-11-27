Automaker Hyundai unveiled the Mercury compact electric crossover concept at the Auto Guangzhou 2026 exhibition in China. It is the third model in the Ioniq Planet lineup aimed at the Chinese market, Motor1 reports. The company plans to launch a production version of the vehicle in China next year.

The Mercury name is not connected to Ford's former U.S. brand of the same name, which was discontinued in 2011. Hyundai named the concept after the planet closest to the Sun, continuing the astronomical naming system for its Chinese electric lineup.

Design features

The concept is painted in Citrine Neon and has a sharply defined front end that Hyundai calls a “shark nose.” The vehicle received 20-inch black wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires and substantial ground clearance.

Unlike many modern concepts, Mercury does not have retractable door handles. Motor1 links this to new safety regulations in China that effectively prohibit such a solution. At the rear, the vehicle has a large two-section diffuser, a massive roof spoiler and a two-section vertical brake light.

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Version with swappable batteries

Together with battery manufacturer CATL, Hyundai is preparing a second version of Mercury with battery-swapping capability. At dedicated stations, a discharged battery is automatically replaced with a charged one; according to the source, the process may take about 100 seconds.

CATL is developing its Choco-Swap battery-swapping station network in China. The company has already built more than 2,500 stations, plans to exceed 3,000 by the end of 2026, and in 2027 plans to expand the network to 6,000 locations in 297 cities.

Hyundai is also preparing other models for China. A range-extender version of the Ioniq V is expected next year, followed by a production model based on the Earth concept in 2028. The company plans to launch two more New Energy Vehicle models in 2029.

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