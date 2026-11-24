Automaker Ineos plans to begin producing the Grenadier SUV and the Quartermaster pickup truck in the United States in 2028. The US market accounts for about 70% of global Grenadier sales, Motor1 reports.

A site for the plant is still being selected

Ineos has already drawn up a shortlist of potential sites for the facility and expects to make a final decision on the location within the next few months. The company has not yet said where exactly the vehicles will be produced, what the investment volume will be, or whether US-assembled models will differ from those currently manufactured in Europe.

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder called these plans one of the most important moments in the history of the automotive division. According to her, the Grenadier has already won the favor of US buyers, while US policy has created attractive conditions for business development.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations over a plant in France

The plans for production in the United States emerged amid Ineos' exclusive negotiations on a possible sale of its plant in France to Chinese automaker BYD. The Grenadier and Quartermaster are currently produced at this facility.

If the deal is concluded, Ineos plans to continue producing both models in France in the medium term. The company has not announced changes to its current production organization, and the launch of a US facility could expand its manufacturing presence in the Grenadier's largest market.

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